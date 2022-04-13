Dubuque Community Schools officials have set the district’s tax levy rate at its lowest level in the past 15 years, and homeowners will see a slight decrease in the school district portion of their property taxes.
School board members this week voted unanimously to approve a $194.5 million certified budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
As part of that budget, the district’s property tax rate will decrease by nearly 65 cents, to $13.91 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
In the city of Dubuque, the owner of an average-valued home — $146,467 — will pay $1.46 less in school taxes annually. Commercial, industrial and multi-residential property owners will have the district portion of their property taxes decrease by more significant amounts.
“We haven’t seen that in a long, long time, that the actual dollar amount paid by taxpayers has gone down, so that’s good news,” said Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer, at this week’s school board meeting.
Kelleher explained that because enrollment is falling and per-pupil supplemental state aid has not substantially increased, the district’s general fund total will remain at about the same dollar amount year over year.
He also noted that property valuations have increased in the district over the past year.
“As we all know, houses have been selling very quickly and at prices much higher than what a lot of sellers have even been asking for,” he said during the meeting.
Residential property owners still will see a decrease in their school taxes. Kelleher said this is in part because the state’s rollback rate, which determines the percentage of a property’s value that is taxed, decreased this year.
Even as residents’ school tax bills decrease, the district also is expecting a significant drop in its unspent balance, which is like a savings account for the general fund. The certified budget estimates that the unspent balance at the end of the current fiscal year will be just more than $12 million, but by the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, it is projected to fall to $5.8 million — which Keller said was “a worst-case scenario” projection with COVID-19 relief funds expiring and recently approved state aid increases not keeping pace with inflation.
Board Member Tami Ryan emphasized during the meeting that while the declining unspent balance factored into the board’s decision this week to close Fulton Elementary School at the end of the academic year, state regulations on the use of school funding delineate how much money the district can spend and require officials to lower the tax rate.
“We can’t collect more money than we are allowed to spend,” she said. “ … Our hands are tied by what the state tells us to do, and it’s wrong for us to keep collecting taxpayer dollars that we can’t spend.”
Kelleher said that as long as enrollment declines, property valuations increase and state aid increases remain minimal — all of which he anticipates will continue — he foresees the levy rate dropping again in the coming years.
“With all those factors being the same, that’s the only outcome that can take place,” he said.
Also Monday, board members:
- Approved a resolution opposing proposals in the Iowa Legislature that would create voucher programs allowing certain public school students to use taxpayer money to shift to nonpublic schools.
- “There’s still the possibility of this legislation coming through in this session, so we felt it was important to register our position that public money should be spent in public education,” Board President Kate Parks said.
- Approved an agreement for the upcoming school year with Dubuque Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers, counselors and nurses. Board documents state that the new agreement covers 983 employees and includes a 3.01% salary and benefits increase.