Janeen and Ron Wilcox took their son, Jason, to his first Chicago Cubs game in 1985 at Wrigley Field when he was less than a year old.

It was the beginning of a lifelong love affair with the sport and the team. He started playing ball when he was 3 and pitched and played center field in high school in Solon. He took up softball when he was stationed at Fort Carson, Colo., with the 4th Infantry Division and drove up to Denver to watch the Cubs play the Rockies. When he could, he went to spring training games in Arizona.

