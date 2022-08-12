Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred (second from left) and former MLB player Raul Ibanez (third from left) present Ron and Janeen Wilcox and their grandsons, Sawyer Hagenow and Cooper Peck, with tickets to the MLB game at the Field of Dreams during an event at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque on Thursday.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred (center) and former MLB player Raul Ibanez (far right) present Sean Edaburn, of Dundee, Iowa, with tickets to the MLB game at the Field of Dreams during an event at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque on Thursday.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred (center) and former MLB player Raul Ibanez (far right) present Tori Kilburg and her daughter, Sunny, 2, both of Bellevue, Iowa, with tickets to the MLB game at the Field of Dreams during an event at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque on Thursday.
Janeen and Ron Wilcox took their son, Jason, to his first Chicago Cubs game in 1985 at Wrigley Field when he was less than a year old.
It was the beginning of a lifelong love affair with the sport and the team. He started playing ball when he was 3 and pitched and played center field in high school in Solon. He took up softball when he was stationed at Fort Carson, Colo., with the 4th Infantry Division and drove up to Denver to watch the Cubs play the Rockies. When he could, he went to spring training games in Arizona.
“Cubs was always his baseball team,” Janeen said.
On Thursday night, Jason’s nephews, Sawyer Hagenow and Cooper Peck, got to attend their first Major League Baseball game with their grandparents when the Cubs played the Cincinnati Reds at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
Jason was not with his family Thursday night. The Army staff sergeant died by suicide in October 2016 at age 32, after struggling for years with post-traumatic stress disorder.
But a month before he died, he took his nephews to see the baseball field at University of Iowa. Ron still has the video.
“They were running the bases,” Janeen said. “(Cooper) was probably only 3 years old.”
The Wilcoxes were among three veterans and their families selected to receive tickets to Thursday night’s game. The family was given the tickets Thursday morning from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in a ceremony at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
“We’re always trying to do something tangible to give back to the community,” Manfred said.
Tickets also were awarded to former Army reservist Tori Kilburg, of Bellevue, and active reservist Sean Edaburn, of Dundee, who works as a respiratory therapist at MercyOne.
For Edaburn, the game was long overdue. He’s a massive Cubs fan and had planned to go to the World Series in 2016 but couldn’t persuade anyone to go with him. (His wife is, funny enough, a Reds fan.)
Having first enlisted in January 2001, Edaburn has served for 22 years, currently as an Army reservist. He toured in Iraq in 2005-06, and most recently did several two- to three-month domestic tours offering his expertise as a respiratory therapist amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with his fellow veterans and the MLB officials, Edaburn is a fan of the eponymous movie that inspired Thursday night’s event.
He found particular resonance in the character of “Moonlight” Graham, an elderly physician and one-time Major League Baseball player who is given the chance to be young and play baseball again but revokes it to aid Kevin Costner’s daughter in the film.
“He gives up his ability to play baseball as a ghost player forever to help a sick kid,” Edaburn said. “That’s definitely a touching moment in the movie.”
Kilburg enlisted in the Army National Guard after 9/11, persuading her mom to let her join since she was still a junior in high school. She served a total of 12 1/2 years between then and 2016 in the Guard and Army Reserve, deploying to Iraq in 2010-11 with the 319th Transportation Company.
Cooper and Sawyer weren’t the only ones attending their first Major League game; it was Kilburg’s first time, too, and her first game since a semipro or minor league game 20 years before.
It would also be Kilburg’s first time at the Field of Dreams in two decades — her dad took Kilburg and her sister to the legendary field when Kilburg was around 10.
Though it wasn’t much more than a field and a gift shop then, Kilburg remembers the experience fondly.
“I loved it,” she said. “I had a great time out there.”
Janeen and Ron took Cooper and Sawyer to run the bases at the Field of Dreams last year after the White Sox-Yankees game. They’d done the same with Jason when he was a child.
After their son died, they received support from Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, a grief counseling and peer support network for families of deceased servicemembers.
Janeen ultimately became a peer counselor for the group, pushing back against the stigma surrounding suicide and helping other families process their grief while healing herself.
“One of their things they say is love lives on,” Janeen said. “And I totally believe that because our son does live on in us, and he lives on in anyone who talks about him.”
