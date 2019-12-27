Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise
Today, Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St.
Starting at 2 p.m. Curmudgeonly Elf Jingle, just about to help Santa on his route Christmas Eve, first has to settle a problem at Loading Dock No. 12. This holiday marionette show is performed by Fever River Puppeteers. All ages. $5 admission for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. More info: 608-732-7129 or hazelgreenoperahouse.blogspot.com.
Who’s Holiday!
Today and Saturday, Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
7:30 p.m. Cindy Lou brings a new Christmas show for the grownups. Who’s Holiday! is a funny, heartfelt, adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has taken.. All seats are on the stage. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the box office, by calling 563-588-1305 and at TheGrandOperaHouse.com.
Sid the Science Kid Studies Our Senses
Saturday, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by Sid the Science Kid: The Super-Duper Exhibit! for a specially themed activity and visit from Sid himself. Included with general admission. Info: RiverMuseum.com.