The Platteville School Board has approved the expansion of the district’s 4-year-old kindergarten program, setting the stage to expand it from three days per week to a full five during the 2020-21 academic year.
Students will retain the option to attend just three days of school programming.
With the expanded schedule, the district will provide opportunities to “deepen learning” with additional practice time using the current curriculum.
Platteville administrators anticipate spending $350,000 to finance classroom repurposing, equipment purchasing and staff hiring, which will be absorbed within the district’s existing budget.