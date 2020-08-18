News in your town

Dyersville City Hall, police department open by appointment only

Emergency grants now available to Lancaster businesses

Body, dashboard camera footage details Dubuque pepper spray incident that led to seizure

Galena holds off on increasing vacation rental units in town

Grant County officials take possession of Lancaster property

Schreiner Memorial Library to see outdoor improvements

Open house to discuss forest stewardship plans in Jackson County

Local officials caution against 'spontaneous volunteers' heading to hard-hit counties, but promise assistance

Dubuque council OKs earlier closing time at Vets, change to Jule fare rates

System flaw leads to incorrect reporting of new COVID-19 cases, lower 14-day positivity rates in Iowa

Galena fundraiser to pay homage to famous women of history

1 person injured when vehicle strikes rear of semi south of Dubuque

Galena library reopens after closure due to potential COVID-19 exposure

Bellevue State Bank donates $6,000 to local schools for COVID-19 measures

17 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 2nd death, 6 more cases in Jo Daviess County

Dubuque school officials: 3 staff, 1 student recently tested positive for COVID-19

Kieler company executive, husband killed in Missouri plane crash

Southwest Tech kicks off socially distanced fall semester

2 hurt when motorcycle strikes deer in Dubuque County

Minnesota authorities recover vehicle stolen from Dubuque; teen driver arrested

Dubuque teen arrested on rape charge

'A historic, milestone achievement:' Southwest Arterial opens to traffic

UPDATE: Kieler company executive, husband killed in Missouri plane crash

System flaw leads to incorrect reporting of new COVID-19 cases, lower 14-day positivity rates in Iowa

UPDATE: Southwest Arterial now open to traffic

UPDATE: Lane reopened following semi fire in Grant County that closed highway

Galena library reopens after closure due to potential COVID-19 exposure

11 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; additional cases in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson counties

Dubuque teen arrested on rape charge

Food truck event set for Friday in Dubuque

Carnegie-Stout receives accreditation from state library

Dubuque council considering new fare structure for Jule

Digitization project to benefit Dubuque County veterans; birth, marriage certificates also included

Platteville Business Incubator seeks facelift

5 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, lowest total since late June

4 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Darlington man pleads guilty to child porn, forgery charges

Local law enforcement reports

New looks: Peosta Elementary expansion among area school projects completed over summer

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Peosta council OKs design for $2.5 million lift station project

Dubuque County Library district receives state accreditation

Dubuque County approves contract for jail project