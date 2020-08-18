Four years of construction — and decades of effort — culminated Monday with the opening of the Southwest Arterial in Dubuque.
“We’re very proud,” said Bob Schiesl, Dubuque’s assistant city engineer. “This has been a project that has been 30-plus years in the making, so it’s really a historic, milestone achievement.”
The six-mile, four-lane highway connects U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park. The City of Dubuque, Dubuque County and Iowa Department of Transportation worked together on the $183.6 million project.
The road is expected to help reduce truck traffic through Dubuque, improve safety and open up opportunities for local economic growth.
“Four years of work is finally coming to fruition,” said Hugh Holak, DOT resident construction engineer. “It will be a major accomplishment to have the new arterial completed.”
Just before 2 p.m. Monday, some of the first drivers were already testing out the new road, though traffic was light in road’s first hours open to the public.
The new arterial cuts through rolling countryside and provides a direct, 55-mph-speed-limit path on the southwest edge of the city.
“It’s a beautiful drive,” Mayor Roy Buol said. “It’s different than any other drive you get in Dubuque and very scenic, and I think people (will) like the convenience of being able to get from the north end of Dubuque to the south end of Dubuque without going through town.”
Eventually, motorists will be able to exit the Southwest Arterial midway through the route when an interchange opens to allow access to English Mill and North Cascade roads.
That interchange won’t open for a couple of weeks, Holak said, noting that crews adding electrical service to the site have been delayed because they are attending to damage caused by storms that swept through Iowa last week.
Buol said the Southwest Arterial will increase safety on U.S. 20 through Dubuque by diverting truck traffic onto the new road. It also opens up space for the city to grow in terms of housing and businesses.
“When you look at the future of the city and where the growth is going to be, it’s going to be in that whole sector along the Southwest Arterial,” he said.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said he expects development along the new road to start gradually, first near the interchanges with U.S. 20 and U.S. 61/151. Eventually, that could grow into residential and commercial developments along the corridor.
“It will have an impact for decades to come,” Dickinson said.
Tom Flogel, president and CEO of Mulgrew Oil & Propane, said the new road relieves safety concerns because trucks coming to and from the business don’t have to pull out into traffic on the highway. Mulgrew is located in Tamarack Business Park.
“It’s just better for everyone,” Flogel said. “It’s just so much safer.”
Russell Masartis, a manager at Tucker Freight Lines in Dubuque, said the Southwest Arterial will save the business time and money because drivers won’t have to deal with traffic on U.S. 20. That will also ease truck traffic on U.S. 20, allow truck drivers to stay out of main traffic routes and improve safety.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact it’s going to have on our drivers and our fleet costs in general,” Masartis said.