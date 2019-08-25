Police said a Dubuque bicyclist who ran a stop sign Thursday suffered a fractured neck when he was struck by a vehicle.

Jeremy M. Sanders, 45, was riding his bike west on Fifth Street approaching White Street at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to a Dubuque police crash report. Police said he rode through a stop sign without stopping.

Sanders was struck by a vehicle driven by John E. McVay, 56, of Dubuque, who had the right-of-way, according to the report.

Police said Sanders complained of neck pain and was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment.

