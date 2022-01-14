A food manufacturer has announced plans for a $43 million expansion to its Dubuque plant, which will create 38 new jobs.
Progressive Processing, LLC, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp., will invest $43 million to remodel and purchase new equipment for its Dubuque facility to increase capacity for SPAM production, according to City of Dubuque documents.
The manufacturing plant, located at 1205 Chavenelle Court, first opened in 2010 and produces microwave meals, canned chunk chicken, SPAM and Bacon Bits. There are 440 people currently employed at the Dubuque facility.
The 38 jobs created by the expansion would qualify for the Iowa Economic Development Authority High Quality Jobs Incentive Program, which if awarded would provide state subsidies to Hormel for the project.
Along with assistance from IEDA, the company also is applying for state investment tax credits totaling $1.1 million and a $180,000 sales tax refund. Hormel also plans to borrow $200,000 for the project from East Central Intergovernmental Association through its local revolving loan fund.
The Dubuque City Council on Monday, Jan. 17, is expected to consider authorizing the filing of an application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority on behalf of Hormel for business financial assistance.