Londoner Dan Bronzite tasted his first Dubuque burger at Paul’s Tavern on Wednesday and declared that, like the city itself, it was pretty good.
“This is my first time in Dubuque, and my first film in the (Julien Dubuque International Film Festival),” he said. “I just got in last night, and it’s a bit cold out there, but so far, so good.”
The writer/director’s short film, “All That Glitters,” is a nominee in the Best Short II category at Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, which opened on Wednesday.
As exciting as a first-time experience can be, those returning to the festival seemed just as excited.
“It’s kind of neat to meet the people from out of town,” said Fran Henkels, who was manning the box office with this wife, Ellen.
Ellen Henkels said this was the fourth or fifth year the couple had offered to work at the festival.
“We take off work every year and make it a staycation,” she said.
Beth Wright, Volunteer Central coordinator, said approximately 75 volunteers will work the five-day festival in a number of roles. Volunteers work hard, but they also get a few perks — a volunteer T-shirt, meals and access to film screenings, as well as the opportunity to hobnob with filmmakers from around the world.
“That’s why I love sitting here,” said Sharon Kuttler, who was hosting in the Filmmaker’s Lounge. “It’s like a trip around the world.”
Dubuque native Brian Buss, who now lives in Fort Collins, Colo., was grabbing breakfast with Robert Serunjogi, the subject of director Buss’ first documentary, “Robert’s Village.”
Nominated at the festival for best documentary short, the 33-minute film tells the story of Serunjogi, a native of Uganda who lost most of his family during Idi Amin’s reign.
A chance meeting between Serunjogi, who came to the U.S. and was a janitor at Colorado State University, and Laura Shreck, a student at the school, led to a fundraising effort that built a school in his home village.
Serunjogi, who continues to work at both the university and McDonald’s, has earned a GED and a bachelor’s degree in international political science. He currently is studying for his master’s in education.
“Everybody should have access to education,” he said. “It is the most important thing.”
Buss, who graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque and Iowa State University, is working on his second documentary.
“(Colorado State University) supported me 100% on ‘Robert’s Village,’” he said. “It’s opened up a whole new lane for me.”
At the box office, moviegoers were choosing their films and buying their tickets.
Jean Schlueter, of Dubuque, and her husband, Hiram Melendez, were purchasing tickets for “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis,” a film they planned to attend on Friday with a group of friends.
“We always do something together on Friday night, usually early, because you know ... we’re older,” she said, laughing.