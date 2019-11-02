Police said a driver attempting to pass a stalled vehicle caused a multi-vehicle crash Thursday in Dubuque.
According to a Dubuque police crash report, a vehicle stalled in the northbound lane of the Northwest Arterial near Asbury Road at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. A vehicle driven by Abbi G. Sarazin, 17, of Dubuque, was parked behind the stalled vehicle as it awaited a tow truck.
Emily K. Meinert, 22, of Sheboygan Falls, Wis., was northbound as she approached the vehicles. Police said she attempted to merge into the other lane to pass the stopped vehicles, but she struck a northbound vehicle driven by Sara C. Runde, 44, of Asbury, Iowa.
The crash pushed Meinert’s vehicle into Sarazin’s, according to the report. Sarazin reported a possible injury, but was not transported from the scene via ambulance, police said.
Meinert was cited with improper use of lanes.