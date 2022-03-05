Authorities said an inmate died Friday after being found unresponsive at Dubuque County Jail.
The man's name has not been released yet.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department reported that deputies found the man unresponsive in his jail cell at about 5:55 p.m. Friday.
"Jail deputies and a jail nurse performed CPR and utilized a portable defibrillator in an attempt to resuscitate him," states a press release.
A Dubuque Fire Department ambulance responded and the crew assisted in providing care. The man was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Deputies reported having "conducted a routine check" on the inmate at 5:30 p.m. The man was in an individual cell and "had been incarcerated for a number of weeks" on a misdemeanor charge.
"The body will be transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death," the release states.
The investigation into the death continues.
