Viking Cruses
The Viking Mississippi cruise ship navigates the Mississippi River north of Bellevue, Iowa, on Wednesday.

 Dave Kettering

After a summer of delays, an international cruise line will make its first Mississippi River voyage — and first Dubuque stop — within the next week.

Viking Cruises will take its first cruise down the Mississippi River starting on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to a company spokesperson. The sold-out cruise is set to depart that day from St. Paul, Minn., and end its trip on Sept. 10 in St. Louis.

