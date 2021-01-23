After getting involved with an anti-abortion group at Loras College, freshman Kaylie Skoumal decided to march for a cause she believed in.
She was among about 75 people who participated in Dubuque County Right to Life's 36th annual Walk for Life this morning. The annual event protests the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, which protects a woman's right to have an abortion.
Participants walked from Washington Square to the Dubuque County Courthouse and back this morning. Many held cups of hot chocolate provided by organizers to combat the cold.
Skoumal said her family has opposed abortion ever since her mother was advised to abort her older brother because he was likely to die from a medical condition. Her brother passed away soon after his birth, but Skoumal said she and her family have always been happy he was able to live for even a short while.
"We think that his life has value, he is loved and he is worth it," she said. "I believe all people are worth it."
Right-to-life organization officials shared their goal to revitalize the Memorial to the Unborn at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The memorial, completed in 2002, features a small pond and stream and serves as a place for people to grieve aborted children and other loved ones.
"When this memorial began, it was considered state-of-the-art, but weather and time have taken their toll," Ashley Stackis, the group's executive director, told the crowd.
She said officials aim to raise $22,000 to replace dead plants and fix the stream system.
Dubuque County Right to Life members Teresa Shepard and Kathy Slinger told the crowd that visiting the memorial helped them grieve children they aborted years prior.
"Going there helps me feel close to (my daughter) Rachel," Shepard said. "It brings me comfort to have a place where I can feel peace and think about just her."
Organizers didn't have to make many COVID-19-related changes to the event because Walk for Life is held outdoors, though organizers canceled the chili luncheon typically held after the walk, Stackis said. Participants wore masks and were able to spread out in the park.
Dubuque County Right to Life leaders also canceled their annual trip to Washington, D.C., for the national March for Life on Jan. 29. Organizers of that event ended up opting to hold it virtually.
"We decided from the very beginning not to go, which ended up being a good thing because they just turned everything virtual," Stackis said.
Kathy and Dave Tutton, of Madison, Wis., have attended the national event in the past, as well as similar events throughout the area. This was the first year they traveled to the Dubuque march.
"There's a lot of young people at that march, which is very powerful," Kathy Tutton said. "It's a very positive experience."