The second annual Race in the Heartland Conference will take place virtually next month.
The conference on race and equity is set for Thursday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 9, via Zoom videoconferencing, according to a press release.
Keynote speakers will include Jennifer Ulie-Wells, a Drake University professor who trains educators, families and others on a variety of school mental-health issues; and Manisha Paudel, equity coordinator for the City of Des Moines.
The conference is coordinated by Miquel Jackson, vice president of the Dubuque NAACP branch and a Dubuque Human Rights commissioner, along with the Dubuque Human Rights Commission and other Dubuque community organizations.
Early registration fees are $35 for one day, $55 for both days and $25 for students. Early registration for the conference ends on Friday, Sept. 18. Subsequent registration fees are $45 for one day, $65 for both days, $35 for students and $45 for members of businesses and organizations with a 10-member minimum.
For more information, visit raceintheheartland.org.