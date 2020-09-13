With the general election approaching, yard signs endorsing various political candidates abound in local neighborhoods throughout the tri-states, but many residents are now experiencing incidents of signs disappearing or being damaged.
Throughout the tri-state area, law enforcement and local political parties are reporting widespread instances of political campaign signs being stolen or vandalized.
“I’ve been getting at least one call a day about someone’s sign being stolen,” said Jennifer Smith, with the Dubuque County Republican Party and candidate for Iowa State Senate District 50. “We are seeing a lot of them being removed.”
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office received seven calls in the last week of incidents involving stolen yard signs. Deputy Mike Peterson said some of those incidents involved as many as seven signs being damaged or stolen.
“We had a lot of calls coming in of thefts of yard signs,” Peterson said. “It’s happening all over the county.”
Steve Drahozal, chair of the Dubuque County Democratic Party, said elections can often come with yard sign vandalism and theft, and presidential elections in particular can drive people to try to remove the signs of candidates they particularly oppose.
He remembered an incident four years ago when his own yard sign advocating for then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was stolen. This year, he has heard of a handful of instances of signs advocating for Democratic candidates being stolen or vandalized.
“It usually goes on every election year,” Drahozal said. “This is a fairly typical thing that we certainly do not encourage.”
While the theft and destruction of signs was largely expected by local political party officials, many of them still actively work to discourage it.
Smith said the theft or vandalism of a political yard sign is not only theft, but an attempt to stifle free speech. Most of the stolen yard signs reported to her advocated for the re-election of President Donald Trump, though signs for local political candidates also are stolen.
Smith said she believes there are many people in the community actively working to oppose Trump in whatever way possible.
“These are people who disagree with the candidate, and they are going to try to stop it from being displayed,” Smith said. “There are people that have an absolute hatred for the president, and they are doing whatever they can to not see him be re-elected.”
In Grant County, the chairs for the local Republican and Democratic Party came together to issue a letter unilaterally opposing any harm to yard signs.
William Biefer, chair of the Grant County Republican Party, said he believes it’s important for the county’s political advocates to unify in opposing any tampering with yard signs.
“It’s petty, and it happens,” Biefer said. “We had a couple that had a Trump sign burned on their property.”
While the theft or destruction of yard signs is illegal, police departments typically are called about only a fraction of the incidents that occur. Ted McClimon, spokesperson for the Dubuque Police Department, said his office has only received one complaint of stolen political yard signs this year.
Luke Kovacic, East Dubuque’s police chief, said the city has no ordinance specifically stating the penalty for stealing or vandalizing yard signs, and he has proposed an ordinance be adopted.
“We’re going to put something on the next City Council agenda that would make somebody liable for doing damage to a political sign,” Kovacic said.
Smith said she has worked to replace any reported signs that were stolen or destroyed, but she stressed that there are only so many available. As the election gets closer, she expects reports of stolen or damaged political yard signs will only increase.
“We try to replace them to the best of our ability,” Smith said. “It’s not easy, and it’s a shame that it has to happen.”