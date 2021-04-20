PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The public is invited to the groundbreaking of an eight-court pickleball complex in Platteville’s Legion Park.
The event will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in Legion Park near the intersection of Pitt and Second streets, according to a press release. In case of rain, the groundbreaking will occur in nearby Broske Center.
Construction on the Platteville Area Pickleball Association’s Sanders-Trine Pickleball Complex will take place this spring and summer. The $363,000 project will be completed by Aug. 20.
The association has raised $330,726 to date and is continuing to accept contributions. To donate, visit www.bit.ly/3aKnAwn or send checks to Inspiring Community Inc., P.O. Box 503, Platteville, Wis. 53818, and note “Pickleball Project” on the memo line.