Local anglers, get your poles ready.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources plans to stock Heritage Pond in Dubuque with trout beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The agency will release 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout, according to a press release. The stocking program is supported by the sales of the trout fee.
“The fall community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish,” the release states. “A small hook with a nightcrawler or corn under a small bobber or small simple spinners such as a panther martin or Mepps is all you need to get in on the fun.”
Anglers need a valid fishing license and to pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.
Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one per day. Children can pay a trout fee, which will allow them to catch their own limit.