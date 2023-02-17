Specializing congregate care facilities, adding beds and establishing a state training school for girls are among the biggest needs cited by both local attorneys and in a statewide Iowa report on the juvenile justice system.
The Iowa Juvenile Justice Task Force recently released a report to the state Supreme Court outlining recommendations to address challenges within the juvenile justice system. The task force was created in December 2021 to review the juvenile system.
“Iowa’s Juvenile Justice System is in urgent need of realignment,” the report reads. “Each part of the system is dedicated to meeting the needs of the children, youth and families they serve, but their hard work falls short because of the decentralized nature of the system itself.”
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Joshua Vander Ploeg, who primarily works in juvenile courts, was assigned to the task force that created the report. He worked with a group looking at congregate care for youthful offenders, such as residential treatment or group care facilities.
“I think (the report) does have a lot to do with us becoming more cognizant of the traumas suffered by children when taking them out of their home,” he said.
One of the biggest things Vander Ploeg saw come out of the report is issues with mixing populations in group care facilities, such as having children from child in need of assistance cases — who have been removed from their homes for their wellbeing — staying in the same place as those placed in care for delinquency cases.
“It can teach kids who maybe have behavioral issues more delinquent behavior,” he said. “It’s putting kids with problematic sexualized behaviors with kids that maybe don’t have that problem. We’re treating males and females in the same groups.”
Vander Ploeg said more specialized facilities to separate these types of populations is something officials statewide will need to discuss, as well as ways to connect youthful offenders in more rural areas with community services to address behavioral and mental health and substance abuse treatment.
“Obviously, here in Dubuque we have community-based services available to kids that meet those needs,” he said. “They are here and readily available in the community. They are not hard to find. But in smaller communities, the further you get away from more densely populated areas, those things are significantly harder to find.”
The report also notes that “Iowa lacks comparable levels of care” for male and female offenders. While a state training school exists for male offenders in Eldora, the home for girls that provided similar care closed in 2014.
Vander Ploeg noted that the training school is seen as the “placement of last resort” after a youthful offender has exhausted all other treatment options, an option female offenders have not had since their home closed.
“For girls, once they exhausted all other group care and community-based options, what ends up happening is some females with high criminogenic needs we either have to release into the community and try to provide other services where we can or they are essentially held in detention, which is basically a jail facility,” he said. “Females can be there for maybe months at a time. We just don’t have any place to put them.”
Vander Ploeg said he is hopeful that establishing a state training school for girls is something state officials will look into.
Jackson County Attorney John Kies said he has a series of meetings set up with Iowa Department of Health and Human Services providers regarding the recommendations in the report and challenges within the juvenile system.
One of the biggest challenges Kies noted within the juvenile system locally is the availability of bed space — especially affordable bed space — for those who need to be placed in detention. He said youthful offenders in the county sometimes have been placed as far away as Sioux City, making it harder for attorneys and family members to see them.
“With regard to delinquency, we can handle most of the cases with the process that we have,” he said. “The challenge comes in when we get something out of the ordinary, such as when we have a violent youthful offender we need to have placed in detention. It’s very expensive to place them in detention — $170 a day — and I think that’s the low end. We have to look at this from a safety standpoint and be watching the budget for taxpayers.”
