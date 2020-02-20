MANCHESTER, Iowa — Police said a Manchester man fired a “deadly weapon” at an officer and his landlord this morning when they attempted to enter the man’s residence.
The officer, identified in a press release as Capt. Rick Carnicle, exchanged gunfire with the man, identified as Kenneth W. Noble, 33, the release stated. No one was injured.
Authorities said Carnicle was called to the residence at 308 1/2 N. Brewer St. at 9 a.m. today. The building owner was seeking help accessing the apartment so he could make repairs.
As the two entered, Noble discharged a “deadly weapon” at the building owner, “nearly striking him in the head,” the release stated. The building owner was not identified in the release.
Noble then used his weapon on Carnicle, who returned fire in self-defense, police said. Noble was eventually arrested.
Noble faces two counts of attempted murder, according to the release. Online court records about the incident weren’t available as of press time.