News in your town

UPDATE: Stockton board votes against retaining superintendent, aims to keep her as principal

CORRECTED: River Ridge bond measure falls just short, other SW Wisconsin primary election results

Democrat who lost NE Iowa House seat by 9 votes in 2018 to run again

1 hurt in rollover crash in Lafayette County

Dubuque Kiwanis Club to celebrate 100 years with event later this month

Parent company of ED plant announces $35 million loss in 2019

Authorities: 1 hurt in crash on U.S. 20 near Peosta

Police: Body found on Galena walking path, no foul play suspected

NWS: Above-normal risk of 'major flooding' on Mississippi River north of Dubuque

Kwik Star puts hold on new Asbury business location

More information released about 4-day Dyersville 'Field of Dreams' celebration

Grant County Board reviews proposal for new emergency communications system

Attorney: Dubuque teen accused of sexual abuse should be tried as juvenile

After lengthy delay, Dubuque cafe opens on Central Avenue

Southwest Health officials announce $8.5 million expansion

Local Democrats say bipartisan bills protecting mobile home residents abruptly sidelined

What's happening

Nightlife

Southwest Health officials announce $8.5 million expansion at Platteville campus

Authorities: SW Wisconsin man airlifted after snowmobile crash

Local Democrats say bipartisan bills protecting mobile home residents were abruptly sidelined

Police: Body found on Galena walking path, no foul play suspected

Authorities: 1 hurt in crash on U.S. 20 near Peosta

NWS: Above-normal risk of 'major flooding' on Mississippi River north of Dubuque

Dyersville chamber to hold Airbnb information session Tuesday

Democrat who lost NE Iowa House seat by 9 votes in 2018 to run again

Dubuque council approves ballot language for $74M Five Flags expansion

Plea deal: Dubuque man faces 15 years in prison

Authorities: Driver ejected, hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

Dubuque casinos report 10% revenue spike in January

Police: 2 teens hurt when vehicle crashes into fence in Dubuque

Dubuque City Council denies zoning change for proposed event venue

Authorities: 1 hurt when vehicle crashes into tree in Jo Daviess County

Dyersville kids get hands-on during Engineering Week

Dubuque man charged in deadly motorcycle crash pleads not guilty

Local law enforcement reports

Historical society to mark 70th anniversary Sunday in Dubuque

Dubuque Rotarians welcome pair of international aviators helping fight polio

Eastern Iowa lawmakers spar over trio of bills regulating abortions

CORRECTED: River Ridge bond measure falls just short, other SW Wisconsin primary election results

CORRECTED: Dyersville business aims to appeal to target audience