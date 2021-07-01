One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Dubuque.
Laura J. Weidenbacher, 71, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 4:55 p.m. Tuesday on South Grandview Avenue just north of South Hill Street. Police said Kelly A. Singletary, 46, of Dubuque, was northbound when she slowed for a turning truck ahead of her. Weidenbacher’s vehicle rear-ended Singletary’s vehicle.
Weidenbacher was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.