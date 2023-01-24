Abby Spiegel (right), who is an instructor for Buy. Eat. Live Healthy programs and heads the nutrition education programs for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Dubuque County, teaches a class at Salvation Army of Dubuque on Monday.
Salvation Army of Dubuque is an organization in transition.
“We’re in a state of evolution,” said Communications Director Cindy Kohlmann. “This has been one of the means to the Salvation Army having staying power. We investigate what the community needs are and see how we’re best suited for meeting those community needs.”
With new leadership, the nonprofit ministry has a new goal to engage more directly with the community, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic limited opportunities to connect.
The local branch took on new leadership last year with Capts. David and Laura Amick, who previously led Salvation Army ministries in Illinois and Minnesota. The Salvation Army was founded as and remains a church.
“We want the Salvation Army to be more prevalent in the community,” David Amick said. “We have gifts to give to the community.”
At the head of that effort is the local revival of the Pathway of Hope program, the Salvation Army’s case management program, with a full-time employee. John Emery, a former pastor and AmeriCorps member who has been running the Dubuque Salvation Army’s food pantry, will take on the role, which has gone unfilled since November 2021.
The goal is to connect clients seeking to turn their lives around with housing, educational and employment opportunities.
“It’s not just a matter of connecting with resources, but also what can we do to get you on your feet,” Emery said. “What can we do, and what can you do, and what can your — for lack of a better word — higher power do?”
The food pantry at the local Salvation Army offers the group another way to engage more directly with residents.
The organization is hosting Buy. Eat. Live Healthy nutrition classes, which are funded by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and are open to adults living in a household at or below 185% of the federal poverty line.
The branch’s mobile food pantry, which will resume service in February or March, also will be deployed more regularly, since staff noted the mobile pantry seemed to get more engagement with residents than the one at their 1099 Iowa St. address.
The Salvation Army also continues to offer opportunities for residents of all ages to socialize. The organization hosts scouts programs and offers classes in ballet, archery and band. For older adults, the organization has regular potlucks and bingo nights and has plans to start an adult exercise program later this year.
“That’s what we try and offer, some kind of community, whether that’s an adults program or kids’ archery,” Kohlmann said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
