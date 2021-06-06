PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Mariah Gaffney was just months into her teaching career when she and her kindergartners were sent home to quarantine.
Gaffney, a first-year teacher at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center in Platteville, had just minutes to get her students out of the school and scrambled to help them pack their backpacks, get them their devices and gather the things she would need to teach from home.
“I went home, and I didn’t have any of my stuff to be a teacher, and I’m pulling things out of my cabinets to show math manipulatives and using my dog’s toys,” she said. “I just had to use anything that I could come up with to be a prop for that day, but it went well. We made it through the school year.”
Gaffney is among local teachers whose first year in the classroom was marked by unprecedented shifts and disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now fresh off their first year of teaching, educators said the 2020-2021 school year came with its share of challenges, such as navigating quarantines, learning to read facial cues behind masks and adjusting to varied learning models.
Despite some of the oddities of the past year, however, local first-year teachers said they also found plenty of things to be grateful for and that they grew through the changes the past year brought.
“In college, the biggest thing that they probably taught us is, as a teacher, you have to be flexible, and I feel like this year, especially, that really came into play,” said Alli Osterberger, who just finished her first year teaching fifth-graders at Kennedy Elementary School in Dubuque.
An unusual year
Gaffney admits that her first year in the classroom came with a lot of things she would not have expected before the pandemic.
“I didn’t know what to expect, especially being a first-year teacher and then following a bunch of requirements on top of that with cleaning and wearing masks,” she said.
In the first months of the school year, Gaffney generally only went to her home and to her family’s home in Richland Center, Wis., to try to help keep her students and their families safe.
“I didn’t go anywhere else unless I had to because I knew that if something went wrong with me, my whole class would be out, and I didn’t want that for the families in my classroom,” she said.
Bailey Petersen, who just finished her first year teaching at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, said her year was marked by tracking positive cases, contact tracing and students moving between virtual and in-person learning based on those factors.
“It kind of just felt like there was a tornado at all times,” Petersen said. “You’re just trying to get through the week without something crazy happening.”
However, being a new teacher during a pandemic did come with one advantage, she said — she didn’t have to adjust any of her materials to virtual learning because she didn’t have any accumulated from previous years of teaching.
“I didn’t have to convert anything I had made previously to a virtual format,” Petersen said. “I was getting pretty used to, as a college student, Zoom and virtual meetings, so I thought I could carry that over.”
She also had to learn how to read students’ facial cues when half of their faces were hidden behind masks and became a master at quickly disinfecting her room.
“I became very good at setting up my monitor while disinfecting all my desks,” Petersen said. “I think I got it down to a minute. ... It took forever in the beginning, and now I’m a pro at disinfecting and setting up Google Meet at the same time.”
Relationships built
Osterberger noted that all the changes to schools in the past year also came with some advantages.
For a majority of the school year, Dubuque Community Schools students alternated in-person and remote learning days. That meant Osterberger either had 11 or 14 students in her class depending on the day, which meant she could give them more one-on-one attention.
“I feel like my class as a community, they all got super close with one another and are like family now,” she said. “... We formed such a good relationship between everyone.”
Osterberger also benefited from the support of her fellow teachers, with whom she met regularly to plan.
“I just think the community at Kennedy in general is so great and has been so welcoming to me and so helpful with everything,” she said.
Gaffney noted that her students handled all the adjustments of the past year well. And the two periods in which she and her students were quarantined were ones where she built the strongest relationships with her students’ families.
“I’m still getting emails today saying how grateful they are for me and how thankful they are for me, and I feel grateful for them because they helped me out in the harshest times when we were quarantined,” she said.
Petersen noted that even with all the COVID-19-related details to which she had to attend, her key focus during the school year was being the best first-year teacher she could be.
“I know most of the time, my head was really focused on, did I do a good job at teaching this topic,” she said.
Next year
Looking back now, Gaffney said she feels her first year in the classroom flew by.
“As much as we went through this year, I feel very relieved about how well the school year went, and I feel very grateful that the school year went so well,” she said.
Now, she and other first year teachers are looking forward to experiencing what they hope is a more normal school year in the fall.
Petersen said she looks forward to not having masks or virtual learning as well as doing more simulations and activities she had to adjust in the last school year.
“I’m really excited to do all those things that I’ve been kind of waiting on,” she said.
Osterberger said she is excited for experiences such as going with her students to assemblies and taking them on field trips and letting them do more group work.
“I’m excited to see what a normal year really means and just getting into more of the routine of, OK, this is what every year is hopefully going to be like,” she said.