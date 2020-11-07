Two people were injured Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in Dubuque.
Sonia Stewart, 42, and Anthony J. Jackson, 11, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Clarke Drive and North Grandview Avenue. The report states that Stewart was stopped at a stop sign when her vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle eastbound on Clarke Drive. The driver of the other vehicle “could not be identified” and fled the scene.