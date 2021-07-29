GALENA, Ill. — The City of Galena will once again hold a deer-culling program, after three years of hunting not leading to a reduction of the city’s deer population.
Galena City Council members this week unanimously approved the program for the 2021-2022 archery deer hunting season. Under the program, specially selected hunters can hunt deer on approved sites within city limits.
The deer-culling program was first implemented in 2018, after years of concern from Galena officials about the growing deer population. However, according to the most-recent data, the number of deer in the city is now higher than when the program began.
A 2018 aerial count found 151 deer within city limits. In 2019, 211 deer were counted, and in 2020, the population was recorded at 200. Officials were unable to perform a count in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recommends a population of about 40 to 80 deer for Galena.
City Council Member Pam Bernstein told the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that because the deer population is still high, continuing the program is the city’s best option.
“My opinion is that it’s the best we can do,” Bernstein said. “I don’t think we’ve made a significant reduction in the deer population.”
Deer-related incidents, which can involve car accidents and destruction of property, also have increased since the program began.
In 2018, the Galena Police Department reported 38 such incidents. In 2020, 49 incidents were reported, and 11 incidents were reported through March of this year.
Galena City Administrator Mark Moran said the city has investigated the possibility of expanding the approved hunting areas. However, Illinois law prohibits hunting within 300 feet of an occupied structure, making hunting impossible in the densely-populated urban areas of Galena.
“You start drawing circles around occupied structures on the map, and you quickly see how much of the city is out of consideration,” he said. “... Given the land that can be hunted safely, I think the program has been effective and well-managed, both by the city and the hunters.”
Under the program approved this week, 26 hunters will hunt deer at 10 approved sites — four of which are city-owned and six of which are private property.
The culling limit for the season will be 75 deer, though Moran said he does not expect hunters to take anywhere close to that number. According to council documents, hunters took 24 deer within city limits during the 2020-2021 season.
Moran said city officials will evaluate the program again after this year’s hunting season, which runs from Oct. 1 to Jan. 16. An aerial deer count will be performed from Jan. 17 to 31.
“I think we all wish we didn’t have to do it, but this is the reality of living in urban areas with lots of deer,” he said.