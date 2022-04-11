Dubuque County Right to Life will hold its 28th annual Life Dinner later this month.
The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 29 at Grand River Center, 500 Bell St., according to the organization’s website.
The event is free and open to the public.
Retired obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Anthony Levatino, an opponent of abortion who is now an international speaker, will provide the keynote address at the event.
Those interested in registering for the event can do so at bit.ly/3DW5Vid or by calling 563-556-5960.
