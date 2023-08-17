Dubuque city officials are applying for a $7.7 million grant for the next step in a wide-ranging flood-mitigation effort after the cost for the project increased to nearly $20 million over its original estimate.
If they secure the grant, city officials hope to begin construction on the Bee Branch gate replacement and pumping station project in late 2024.
The project would see the construction of new floodgates and replacement of two existing flood pumps with four new pumps at the 16th Street detention basin, as well as updated electrical infrastructure.
The work is part of a larger, $250 million series of projects aiming to reduce the threat of flooding in parts of the community located in the Bee Branch Watershed. Close to 1,400 properties lie within the flood-prone, at-risk area.
City Civil Engineer Deron Muehring said the city originally was awarded a $2.5 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant in 2018 to support the then-$10 million gate replacement and pumping station project. The city planned to cover the remaining cost with state sales tax increment proceeds devoted to Dubuque’s watershed project initiative, stormwater utility construction funds, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency state revolving loan and funds allocated to the city as part of the DRA’s annual distribution.
In 2022, the project’s cost was updated to $18.9 million. However, the city later received two bids for the project, both of which came in at about 55% above the city’s original estimate and put the total project cost at closer to $25 million.
“Since both of the bids were that high, we knew that there was no point going back out to bid again,” Muehring said. “We knew the project was likely more expensive than we had estimated.”
The increase in cost for the project put the city in a bind. The funding needed to complete it was not yet available, but the $2.5 million EDA grant required that the project be completed by April 11, 2024.
“This project is going to take two full construction seasons to complete, so it would have been really cutting it close to try to get it done by then,” Muehring said.
The city rescinded its grant from the EDA in June, and the Dubuque City Council this month approved an application for a larger $7.7 million EDA grant to help fund the project.
However, the most recent cost estimate for the project has reached $29,338,400. If the city secures the grant, it will be required to cover the remaining $21,638,400.
Muehring attributed the increasing cost of the project to the rising prices of materials and the project’s unique nature, which limits the number of contractors that can bid on it.
“The cost of materials has changed drastically these past few years,” he said. “Concrete prices and steel prices spiked around the time we were bidding it.”
Muehring said the city already has identified about $16.4 million in funding sources to put toward the project, but an additional $5.23 million must be funded for the project to proceed.
Muehring said funding could be secured through issuing debt or devoting more state sales tax increment funding to the project, but a decision on where the money will come from will not be made until the city begins solidifying its budget for the next fiscal year — if officials receive the grant.
Dubuque City Council members said at a recent meeting they were glad city staff found a new way to move the project forward.
“I find myself worrying about this particular spot, so I’m really glad that we found another path forward,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh.
Council Member Ric Jones described the project as a critical part of protecting homes within the Bee Branch Watershed.
“We bid this before and weren’t able to proceed with it because it was higher than what we had in available funds,” Jones said. “That made it unreachable then, but it didn’t make it unnecessary.”