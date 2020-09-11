The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dekota L. Redenbaugh, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. after work release on May 22.
- Raymond L. Lee, 45, of 3395 Jackson St., was arrested at 3:09 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Charlene R. French, 50, at their residence.
- David P. Steil, 47, of Colesburg, Iowa, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Pinard and East 29th streets on charges of third-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.