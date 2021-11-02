Sorry, an error occurred.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — After receiving updated figures from the state, the Platteville School Board has approved a $22.3 million budget.
Property owners will see the tax rate decline to $8.05 per $1,000 in assessed value, down from $9.07 the previous year.
Owners of a $150,000 home will pay $1,207.50 on the school portion of their property tax bill annually.
