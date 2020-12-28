On the days when their mom goes to work in the morning, Zaria Perez, Zaylynn Perez and Zi’Rian Harker microwave breakfast for themselves and sit down together before beginning the school day at their home in Dubuque.
They have transformed their living room and kitchen into a classroom, and they do the best they can to focus on studies through an all-virtual format. But when the subjects or questions get tough, Zaylynn, 11, and Zi’Rian, 8, know they can look to their 13-year-old big sister for support.
“(Zaria) has done really well with stepping up and being the mom when I am not there as far as making sure they are eating and taking their breaks and helping me plan,” said January Taylor, mom of the three kids. “I am very grateful for that. I think it does cause some stress and anxiety.”
This year, not only has the COVID-19 pandemic posed many challenges for parents who have lost jobs or have needed to take on extra shifts to make ends meet, but it has also affected kids and teenagers who are needing to fill the shoes of parents like Taylor and help younger siblings with schoolwork, cooking or even taking on jobs to support their families.
During the day, Taylor heads off to work at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Asbury Road in Dubuque and sometimes finds herself not just working her shift but covering for those who call in sick. At home, her kids are left to juggle their schoolwork and also care for each other.
“Because I work so much, it is hard for me to get back with them before the end of the school day,” she said. “I have really good support groups at the school.”
For Raelyn Heim, 10, hybrid learning at Prescott Elementary School hasn’t been too much of a challenge, but getting caught up after sick days has.
“I have to catch up on some work, so that is the hardest part,” she said. “I have to catch up on homework because I was sick, but my mom helps me.”
Raelyn’s mom, Jessie Becker, said she works from home during the weekdays and on weekends works as a server. Although she is there during Raelyn’s virtual days, what’s posed a problem for her has been balancing her own work while tending to her daughter’s needs.
“It’s been very difficult to be able to manage what I am doing and make sure I make breakfast and lunch and make sure she is doing what she is supposed to be doing — it’s almost impossible,” she said.
This year has forced her daughter to grow up a little quicker and realize the challenges her mom faces every day, Becker said.
“She is a lot more understanding on the ways of life and how hard it is to manage everything that needs to be paid,” she said.
School staff at Dubuque Community School District have expanded their resources to support students not only with academics but mentally and emotionally as well, said Shirley Horstman, executive director of student services for the school district.
“For one, teachers very much are in tune to students and their at-home days and if they see changes in behavior,” she said. “Any of those changes would trigger a recommendation to a school counselor. Many of our teachers are available to take emails or even get on a Zoom.”
Horstman said the school district has opened a food pantry for families needing extra food as well as a closet that kids can go to if they do not have enough clothes.
“We really reach out to surround and support other families so that no one feels like they have to do everything by themselves,” she said.
Dubuque Community School District freshmen Shayberia Saddler, Mystery Peterson and Damarion Lucious had a difficult start to their high school careers. In order to make extra money, they have started working at the Multicultural Family Center as part of its “teen advisory board.”
Every morning, Shayberia, 15, gets her 5-year-old sister up for school and gets her ready to do her online work. Shayberia’s homework has to wait until later in the day after her sister has completed her studies and Zoom classes, she said.
“Most of the time, I sit close or near her and grab her books,” she said. “I transition her from class or back on Zoom to make sure she is learning what everyone else is learning. It’s just different.”
Damarion Lucious, 15, said he was not able to get a physical this year and missed out on playing football and basketball with his friends.
“I really couldn’t do what I wanted this school year,” he said.
When schools throughout Iowa shuttered last spring to stem the spread of the virus, it was heartbreaking, Mystery Peterson said. They never had an eighth-grade graduation, and this year, high school doesn’t even seem real.
“We are teaching ourselves, and how are you supposed to teach something that you didn’t even learn?” she asked. “We didn’t even finish the whole year of eighth grade. High school was just thrown at us.”