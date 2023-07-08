As a crew of dinosaurs danced on stage Friday at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 4-year-old Isla Richardson watched with eyes the size of saucers.

She attended the educational event with her siblings Eleanor, 2, and Otto, 3 months, and their mom, Tirzah, moving her little legs this way and that to get a better look at the stage over the excited, swelling crowd.

