Kids get an up-close look at a triceratops during Beaux the T-Rex: An Interactive Dinosaur Event, held as part of the Dubuque Carnegie-Stout Public Library’s Summer Reading Program at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens on Friday.
As a crew of dinosaurs danced on stage Friday at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 4-year-old Isla Richardson watched with eyes the size of saucers.
She attended the educational event with her siblings Eleanor, 2, and Otto, 3 months, and their mom, Tirzah, moving her little legs this way and that to get a better look at the stage over the excited, swelling crowd.
With each performance, her knowledge of the prehistoric creatures grew.
“I know about the Tyrannosaurus rex,” Isla noted astutely after one performance ended. “They’re carnivores, so they eat meat.”
Isla and her family were some of the nearly 600 people to attend Beaux the T-Rex: An Interactive Dinosaur Event put on at the arboretum Friday morning by Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
The event was part of the library’s annual summer programming meant to provide kids with “edu-tainment,” or a mix of education and entertainment, said library youth services manager Danielle Day.
“We hope that these performances will encourage kids to want to read and to want to learn something new,” Day said. “With the dinosaurs, it was an opportunity to (do so) with something that’s exciting for kids.”
The Mesozoic-era-themed event included numerous songs, interactive games and meet-and-greets with several dinosaurs from the Indiana-based entertainment company Feller Express Dinosaur Encounters.
Dinosaur enthusiast Sofia Paisley, 4, ran around the event Friday morning during the meet-and-greet section where handlers brought out baby dinosaur puppets for the kids to play with.
While she said all of the baby dinosaurs were cute, she stood by her choice of favorite dinosaur — the stately stegosaurus.
“She loves dinosaurs,” said Sofia’s mom, Jessica Paisley. “... So this seemed like a way to experience something interactive and have a good learning opportunity.”
One-year-old Edwin Steinhauser, of Dubuque, was content to stand in the back of the crowd during the festivities, stomping his feet to the beat of a song aptly named “We’re the Dinosaurs.”
He donned a green shirt with a roaring T-rex for the event with a matching pair of dinosaur-patterned pants — recent gifts from his grandparents.
“We’ve been going to a lot of Carnegie-Stout’s storytimes, so I thought this would be a good way to get out of the house and do something new,” said Christine Steinhauser, Edwin’s mom. “Plus the social interaction is good for him, just being around other kids.”
The library’s next musical performance will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. July 21 at the arboretum. Performer Will Stuck will do an hour-long interactive performance around music, education, stories and science. More information on that event and performances to follow is available online at carnegiestout.librarycalendar.com/.