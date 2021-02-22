KIELER, Wis. -- Authorities today released details on a three-car wreck Friday on the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge that injured three people.

Roy Turner III, 40, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with "non-life-threatening" injuries, while Max Hinderman-Tilt, 24, of Hazel Green, and Marilynne Field, 73, of Potosi, were treated at the scene and released, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.

The crash occurred at about 1:50 p.m. Friday on the Wisconsin portion of U.S. 61/151 on the bridge. A press release states that Turner was northbound in the right lane, driving at a speed below the 65 mph limit, when his vehicle was rear-ended by one driven by Hinderman-Tilt. Turner's vehicle spun into the passing lane, while Hinderman-Tilt's vehicle spun sideways and was struck by the vehicle being driven by Field. 

All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.