CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade Downtown Committee members are considering creating a facade assistance program for downtown businesses.
The Downtown Facade Program would be based on the cost of the renovation, with a reimbursement of 20% or up to $20,000.
The request for assistance can be made just once per property, with eligible projects including facade, tuckpointing, doors, windows, siding, paint, awnings and lighting.
Projects from 2019 would be grandfathered into the program. The specifics are expected to be considered by City Council members during their meeting on Monday, March 23.