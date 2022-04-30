Behind the leather and chrome, there's beauty and heart at the core of Vintage Torque Fest, which marked its 13th year in Dubuque today.
Throughout Friday and this morning, the sounds of engines, festivities and Gretsch electric guitars emanated from the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Attendees picked their way through vintage garments, 1950s décor and salvaged car parts for their hot rods at home. Youngsters in wee leather jackets sat on parents' shoulders, weaving through a lot full of gleaming, restored automobiles.
Torque Fest's website bills the two-day event as "not your typical car show," which organizer John Wells said becomes truer with each passing year.
"It’s evolved into a vintage lifestyle event," he said. "It’s a place where all people who enjoy the vintage lifestyle come. We have people from Colorado, Texas, Michigan. They come from all over to be a part of this."
That, Wells said, has been especially true as the country progresses through the COVID-19 pandemic, with health hazards and mitigation measures lessening, encouraging more of the "family" to come back to the event.
"We’ve all been affected by the pandemic. We even have staff members who have passed away," he said. "But they'd want us to keep going. This is a really great way for people who haven’t seen each other over the course of the past year or few months to say, ‘Hey, how’ve you been?’ and just rekindle those friendships the motor family has made."
Renae Villareal returned to the event for the second time recently, all the way from Detroit. Villareal grew up in Madison, Wis., and attended with college friends in the early years.
"It's so great to see how it's grown," she said. "And we met people here last year we're getting together with again for a show later. These are our people, you know?"
If there is a prevailing aesthetic to the Torque Fest, it is the pin-up. Attendees, vendors, performers and participants walk the grounds with victory curls in their hair, A-line dresses and cigarette pants.
And this morning, women from as far away as Kentucky and South Dakota — with stage names like Betsey Beau Peep and Fanny Bruiser — took to the stage to strut their stuff. Two at a time competed side-by-side in a pose-off.
"Ready, ladies? On your mark. And begin," called emcee Annie Mae before each pair posed.
While the poses and competition were fierce, off-stage the participants were warm to one another.
"I love the loving friendships that get formed between these ladies because we aren't really competing against each other," Annie Mae told the crowd. "We're really competing against ourselves."
The participants also competed for a cause.
Wells said the whole goal of the show, in addition to being a place for folks to gather, is to raise funds for Hannah's Helping Heart, a nonprofit which benefits children with congenital heart disease and their families. By today, Torque Fest already had raised $100,000. According to Annie Mae, the pin-up contest raised another $10,000.