A Dubuque venue on Monday announced the performers in an upcoming comedy series.
David Scott, Mark Poolos, John Russell, Christine Stedman and Jamie Fritz are among the performers in the Verlo Mattress Winter Comedy Series, according to a press release.
Scott, known as “Mr. Showtime,” will headline a show at Five Flags Theater on Saturday, Jan. 16. Scott once performed the longest standup show by a single person on record, 40 hours, in Dubuque, according to the release.
Poolos will headline the show at the theater on Saturday, Feb. 13. Poolos has appeared on TV and radio, including “The Bob and Tom Show.” John Russell also will appear.
“The Ladies of Laughter,” including Stedman, Fritz and Jen Kuhle, will appear on Friday, March 12.
Stedman has appeared on TV’s “The View.”
Tickets for each show cost $15 in advance, with the price increasing on the days of the shows. Box seat packages also are available.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the Five Flags Center box office or at FiveFlagsCenter.com. A limited number of tickets will be sold for each show to help maintain social distancing.