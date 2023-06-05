Butcher Block
The Vaske family, owners of the upcoming Cascade meat locker, The Butcher Block: from left, Anna Vaske, Madelyn Vaske, Randy Vaske, Debbie Vaske, Megan Vaske and Colten Vaske.

 Daniel Charland

CASCADE, Iowa — The Butcher Block soon will open as Cascade’s hometown meat locker, processing everything from beef to hogs, deer, sheep and goats.

This new business is run by the Vaske family, who have been processing their own meat since the father, Randy Vaske, was 18 years old.

