Police have arrested a woman accused of helping to transport murder suspect Aaron C. Johnson out of Dubuque following the fatal shooting of Lonnie E. Burns in February.
Heather A. Hayes, 40, of 943 W. Fifth St., was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on a warrant charging accessory after the fact.
Johnson, 24, of Chicago, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial date is currently set for May 9. According to recently filed court documents, Johnson “intends to rely on the defense(s) of self-defense, and/or justification at the time of trial.”
Court documents state that police received a report of a shooting and a person on the ground in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Feb. 7.
Officers who arrived on scene found Burns unresponsive and lying in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave., and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Documents state that traffic camera footage shows six people getting out of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 7 and walking to 711 Rhomberg Ave. The vehicle had left Hayes’ residence prior to arriving in the area of Windsor and Lincoln avenues.
A “confrontation” with Burns then began on the sidewalk. One individual approached Burns with a gun displayed, and the two began to “wrestle.”
“This subject then fires a gun at Burns,” documents state. “Burns attempted to flee the area, and this subject continues to shoot at Burns.”
Johnson was identified as the shooter through multiple interviews with others present during the shooting, as well as traffic camera footage, according to court documents.
The group of six individuals fled the scene following the shooting. A woman told police that she and a teenage girl both had been at the scene of the shooting and had fled to a nearby residence.
The woman told police that the teenager called Hayes at approximately 1:30 a.m. Feb. 7 requesting a ride from the area.
Traffic camera footage showed that the same vehicle subsequently was used to transport Johnson and two other male subjects from Hayes’ residence to Illinois following the fatal shooting.
Police interviewed Hayes three times. During the third interview, she admitted that both she and another individual transported Johnson and the two other subjects out of Dubuque early in the morning on Feb. 7.
“She stated that she was scared after learning what they had just done and she wanted to get them away from her and her children,” documents state.
After his arrest in Chicago, Johnson also confirmed that Hayes and the other individual had transported him out of Dubuque.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said that investigators continue to study the circumstances of the shooting and the hours that followed.
“There may be other charges pending later for people who were there,” Welsh said.