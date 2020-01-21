Sister Mary Lee Cox sees the fingerprints of religious sisters across Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, even if just a few women religious remain in the classroom today.
Cox is one of only three now teaching in that school system, but many of the lay teachers she works with were taught by sisters and tell her stories of the influence they had.
“I know that I’m standing on the shoulders of our sisters who have taught for generations and generations and have impacted the lives of so many people wherever we have been,” Cox said.
While women religious were once a common fixture in area Catholic schools, the three Holy Family teachers now appear to be the only sisters teaching in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, officials said.
Still, the sisters in the classroom remain dedicated to their craft and continue to leave a mark on their schools. And the broader impacts that women religious have had remains intertwined with Catholic education.
“They were absolutely essential and integral in really starting all the various schools,” said Kim Hermsen, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
A widening callSister Kay Gaul grew up in Dubuque County Catholic schools. At that time, many of her teachers were women religious.
“I had wonderful sisters, teachers who were companions in the sense of, (they) could sense the willingness to listen when there was a question,” she said. “(They were) very open to questions and not only about the content but life situations.”
Gaul, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis, is now in her 48th year of teaching and has been at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque since 1979.
When she came to Wahlert, at least 20 out of about 100 faculty members were sisters from various congregations, and there were also a few priests on staff.
Originally, it was common for sisters to take on jobs in the classroom because it was one of the key focuses for congregations of women religious, along with nursing and working in orphanages, Gaul said.
After the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s, however, sisters were empowered to see various ways they could spread their faith outside of those professions and to find their own sense of how they wanted to serve, she said. That also empowered lay teachers to step in as leaders in schools.
Hermsen, likewise, noted that part of the reason that fewer religious sisters now teach is because the ministries in which they are involved have diversified.
However, there are also fewer women religious.
According to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, a Georgetown University-affiliated research center, there were 160,931 religious sisters in the U.S. in 1970. By 2018, that number had dropped to 44,117.
Sisters made up just 1.6% of full-time-equivalent teaching staff in U.S. Catholic elementary and secondary schools in the 2017-2018 school year, according to National Catholic Educational Association.
Sister Donna Demmer is a member of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary who teaches at Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque. She said that while sisters have sought out more diverse ways to serve in their communities, they continue to weave aspects of education into their work.
“As people find their own gifts ... they find that there’s other ways of doing their ministry, but they still use the education that they have gotten,” she said.
Guided by faithAs a religious sister working in the schools, Demmer seeks to show her students that she cares and to teach them about their faith.
“I hope I just bring to them that I care about them and they’re special,” Demmer said. “Within religion, we talk about that Jesus is present in each and every one of them, so we need to treat each other with respect.”
Having a religious sister as a teacher also helps students see the reality of vocational calls to religious life, Gaul said. She also seeks to represent her community and focus of faith in her teaching.
“It is a gift to bring faith into the Catholic schools, but ... I really think it’s a partnership,” Gaul said. “Everyone else as a teacher and administrator is focused on sharing faith.”
Cox, a Franciscan sister, has taught since 1970, and her career has included multiple stints in Dubuque. She now works part time as an English-language learner teacher at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Holy Ghost Elementary School.
Her faith serves as a key guidepost in the way that she works with students.
“It’s the Franciscan foundation of service and hospitality that guide me in my teaching,” she said.
While her colleagues predominantly are lay teachers now, they learn from and support one another. They all share a common respect for students and seek to make them their primary concern, Cox said.
“I think we sisters that are still teaching are sharing the gifts that we have been given, and we are learning from the gifts that the lay teachers share with us and the gifts that the students share with us,” she said.