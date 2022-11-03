The City of Dubuque is offering residents several ways to provide input on the preparation of the municipal budget for fiscal year 2024.
The budget will cover July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.
A meeting to provide input will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the city council chambers of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St., according to a press release.
The release states that Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen and staff from the finance and budget department will provide general information on the budget process. Residents may provide input on items that they would like to receiving funding in their neighborhoods and the community.
Dubuque also offers two online tools related to the budgeting process.
The tools provide access to budget information allow users to learn how tax revenues are spent.
Input gathered from the community will be reviewed by staff and will help develop a recommended budget that will be submitted to the Dubuque City Council in February 2023. Additional input opportunities will be available during seven public meetings in February and March. A final budget must be adopted by March 31.
Written comments can also be submitted to: City Manager, City Hall, 50 W. 13th Street, Dubuque, IA, 52001.
