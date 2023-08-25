Leah Decker consulted the small thermometer on the desk in her classroom at Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque on Thursday morning.
“Oh, it just went up again,” she said.
She pointed to the numbers that indicated the temperature in her classroom: 93 degrees.
As she began instructing her eighth-grade math class, students fanned themselves with pieces of paper and plucked at the collars of their shirts.
“I’ve been here 12 years, and this is the worst I can ever remember it being,” Decker said.
Jefferson is among the half of Dubuque Community School District’s school buildings that are not fully air-conditioned, and for students within its walls, the start of the school year has been sweltering.
Forecasters issued an excessive heat warning for the tri-state area that ended Thursday evening, leading the Dubuque, Western Dubuque and Holy Family Catholic school systems to release students early each day this week.
Dubuque Superintendent Amy Hawkins said district staff completed building walkthroughs with heat thermometers to judge the temperature in each school when making the decision to adjust school schedules for this first week.
“Our staff is really being positive and working really hard to get kids breaks when they can,” she said. “The kids have been persevering for sure, and I’m glad to see them with smiles on their faces that we get to start off the school year. I just wish it was a little cooler.”
Nine of the district’s 18 campuses are fully air-conditioned, and the rest have some climate-controlled areas.
At Hoover Elementary School, only 3% of the building is air-conditioned, while Washington Middle School is 12% air-conditioned and Jefferson is 22% air-conditioned. Bryant, Lincoln and Marshall elementary schools each are 40% air-conditioned, while Irving Elementary is 35% air-conditioned.
The district’s Alta Vista Campus has air conditioning in about 19% of the Alternative Learning Center’s program spaces, but 100% of the program spaces for Cornerstone Academy are air-conditioned.
Dubuque Senior High School is currently about 75% air-conditioned, though that number will be 100% after the completion of an ongoing, $34 million renovation slated to wrap up in fall 2024.
In Holy Family Catholic Schools, part of St. Columbkille Elementary is the only school that lacks air conditioning.
Jefferson Principal Greg Lehman said the office complex at the middle school, which includes administrative staff, counselors, nurses and student needs facilitators, is air-conditioned. So are the approximately six interior rooms without windows.
“To beat the heat, generally we encourage teachers to use outside spaces for class when appropriate, but right now, that doesn’t make much of a difference,” he said.
Hawkins said district staff worked to relocate any extra fans or dehumidifiers from climate controlled buildings to those without air conditioning. At Jefferson, the hallways on Thursday were dotted with industrial-sized fans and two large dehumidifiers.
“It’s a safety concern on these humid days because the floors downstairs get very slick, so the dehumidifiers have been very helpful,” Lehman said.
Classrooms such as Decker’s, on the top floor, are among the warmest. She leaves the lights off and the blinds drawn when possible and keeps the box fans in the windows running, and she has chosen activities for the first few days that don’t require students to move around frequently.
Her students Isabelle Kaiser and Yasmine Medel, both 13, said the heat always is bad at the start of a new school year, but it has seemed particularly oppressive over the past two days.
“It’s harder to write because the papers get moist and your hands get all sweaty,” Yasmine said.
Joseph Pergande, 13, agreed.
“I’m struggling,” he said. “(The heat) just makes you really thirsty.”
As if on cue, their class was interrupted by welcome visitors: members of the Jefferson administrative staff bearing cold water bottles for every student who wanted one. Hands shot up around the classroom, and students took eager gulps of water.
Hawkins said the district provided plastic water bottles to all secondary students in non-air-conditioned spaces, and all elementary schools without air conditioning received refillable water bottles for students.
“Obviously, we want to make sure that we’re putting our kids in the best learning environment that we can, and really, until we get all of our schools air-conditioned, we won’t be able to do that across the district,” Hawkins said.
Bringing air conditioning to district schools that lack it is one of several projects included in a proposed $150 million bond issuance that will come before voters in the November election. The measure will require a 60% approval rate to pass.
For now, staff and students are doing the best they can.
“We’re going to get through it,” Hawkins said Thursday. “I’m hoping for some relief tonight and heading into (next week). I appreciate everybody working through this.”