MAQUOKETA, Iowa — When Ashley Gerlach found herself with a surplus of pumpkin seeds, she and her three sons decided to sprinkle them throughout their acreage and wait and see if they would grow.
This year, they multiplied like never before.
“We’ve grown them in the past few years, and we just had a lot of seeds this year, and we threw them in the ground and they flourished,” Gerlach said. “The patch started out as a vine garden. The kids and I and their grandma planted it in the spring. It was just fun for us to go down there and keep checking on them.”
The family planted zucchini and cucumbers as well, but the pumpkins took over everything, Gerlach said. They even began growing in the ditches.
With such a strong yield of pumpkins right in time for Halloween, Ashley decided to give away the 75 pumpkins they produced only asking a free-will donation in return, which they plan to donate to the University of Iowa’s neonatal intensive care. That unit cared for Ashley and husband Matt Gerlach’s twin boys when they were born 26 weeks early.
“September is prematurity awareness month, and this all started in September,” she said. “That time of the year is very special to us. The boys are a constant reminder of how important it is to have facilities like the NICU. We are always trying to do whatever we can to give back because they have given us so much.”
Ronda Roeder, who watches the twins, Colby and Connor, who are 2, as well as the Gerlachs’ other son Jordan, 3, said she received four pumpkins from the family and donated $50 to “Pumpkins for Preemies.”
“I thought that it was wonderful,” Roeder said. “The hospital was so good to them, and they want to return it to them. When the boys were born they were so little, and they would tell us how the staff was so wonderful to them.”
Roeder said her son grew up with Matt, and she now knows and loves the entire family. She knows how important the donation is not only for both the parents, but their kids as well.
“I just think it’s wonderful what they are doing, and the boys are so proud of it,” she said. “They are so proud of their pumpkins. They just stand there and smile. To think of everything they’ve gone through. Nine out of 10 times they always have a smile on their face.”
Ashley Gerlach said they have raised $500 for the hospital and are now out of pumpkins.
“Even though this is just a ‘drop in the bucket’ for expenses incurred in the NICU and neonatology research, we hope every little bit helps,” she said. “One person paid $20 for one pumpkin, I believe someone dropped off $50, and I don’t think they have taken anything as far as I am aware. People are very generous with their donations.”