ANAMOSA, Iowa — Two inmates wielding hammers attacked staff during a failed attempt to escape the state prison in Anamosa, killing a nurse and correctional officer, kidnapping a third employee and severely injuring an inmate who intervened, authorities said Wednesday.
Those killed in the attack Tuesday at Anamosa State Penitentiary were identified as staff nurse Lorena Schulte, 50, of Cedar Rapids, and Officer Robert McFarland, 46, of Ely. Both had worked at the prison for more than a decade.
Both suffered blunt force trauma to the back of the head and died when they were attacked by hammer-wielding inmates Michael Dutcher, 28, and Thomas Woodard, 39, said Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent Richard Rahn.
Dutcher and Woodard had a plan to escape and gained access to the prison infirmary at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday under the ruse that they were there to repair equipment, Rahn said. They were able to get into a break room, where they shattered glass and tried to use a work tool known as a grinder to cut the metal bars and escape.
McFarland was in the break room and was attacked with a hammer, Rahn said. Schulte was also hit with a hammer when she, like McFarland, tried to stop the escape attempt.
Inmate McKinley Roby was attacked when he went to try to render aid to the injured employees and is hospitalized with serious injuries, Rahn said.
Another staff member who tried to intervene was grabbed by Dutcher and told she would be “next” if she didn’t cooperate, but she got free when Dutcher ran out of the room, Rahn said. Eventually, other staff restrained Dutcher and Woodard.
The two had access to the tools through a prison work program, and the prison is investigating whether security protocols were followed.
“Two public servants were taken from this world by an act that can only be described as pure evil,” said Iowa Department of Corrections Director Beth Skinner at a news conference.
AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan, whose union represents Iowa prison workers, said their deaths illustrate how thousands of prison staff members put their lives on the line every day when they go to work. Mourners left flowers and balloons outside the prison.
Gov. Kim Reynolds recognized the victims at a news conference.
”It’s hard to understand such a senseless loss, but it’s my hope that the prayers of our state may offer some sense of peace and comfort during this difficult time,” she said.
The Anamosa prison houses 950 inmates and has medium- and maximum-security units. It has about 320 staff.
It has a history of inmates committing violence against staff, including several assaults in the past year. But the deaths were the first of a prison employee killed by an Iowa inmate since at least 1975, Skinner said.
Dutcher and Woodard have been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, Rahn said. Iowa does not have the death penalty, but a conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Dutcher was serving a 50-year sentence for an armed bank robbery in Holstein, armed robberies of two motels in Sioux City and an unrelated drug case.
Woodard was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2017 for first-degree robbery and burglary in a 2014 home invasion in Sioux City. Police say Woodard and another man forced a woman who answered the door to the ground, taped her to a chair, stole her cash and cellphone and poured bleach on the tape and her clothing to clear their fingerprints.