DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville City Council members recently again hired an engineering firm in the hopes it will be awarded a federal grant that will help fund a trio of bridge projects throughout town.
During a special meeting, council members approved a $25,685 contract with HDR Engineering for preparation and submittal of a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant application.
While the big-ticket item for the community is the 12th/13th Avenue bridge, the scope of services the council agreed to also includes two other previously discussed bridges: the 7th Street SW Extension and Beltline Road Overpass.
“With the three bridge projects, it allows for a lot of continuity within the internal traffic network inside the city limits,” City Administrator Mick Michel said.
While it is a nationwide, competitive grant, Michel said there is some good news that could help to bolster Dyersville’s odds of being awarded the grant.
“There is twice the amount of money available this year,” Michel said.
Last year, the council also contracted with HDR for a sum of $25,784 to apply for the same grant, which it ultimately did not receive.
The grant has an April 11 deadline, and Michel said officials hope to learn the reasons why they didn’t make the cut previously to improve the odds this time around.
“We have a Zoom meeting with the U.S. (Department of Transportation) officials where they will go through the scoring criteria, so we can learn what were our strengths and what were our weaknesses,” Michel said.