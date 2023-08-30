Potential candidates have until 5 p.m. Sept. 21 to file in order to appear on the Nov. 7 ballot.
For city council and mayoral races, candidates should submit their paperwork to their respective city clerk’s office, according to the Dubuque County Elections website. School board candidates should file their paperwork with the board secretary for their school district.
Because the City of Dubuque has a primary election, the filing period is different than other cities in the area. For Dubuque alone, the nomination filing period began Aug. 14. City of Dubuque candidates have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 to file paperwork with the City Clerk’s Office to run for one of three Dubuque City Council positions.
Here are the offices whose filing period begins today.
Dubuque County
Asbury
- Mayor — four-year term currently held by James Adams.
- Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Curt Kiesling and Robert Reisch.
Balltown
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Sherri Sigwarth.
- Five City Council seats — two-year terms currently held by Peter Dupont, Alyssa Lathum, Shelli Schmitt, Herb Sigwarth and Andy Wilwert.
Bernard
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Rick McDonnell.
- Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Janine Capesius and Eric Shanahan.
Cascade
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Steve Knepper.
- Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Andrew Kelchen and Bill Hosch.
Centralia
- Mayor — two-year term currently held by Megan Schmitt.
- Five City Council seats — two-year terms currently held by Chris S. Clasen, Judith Murphy, Mary Ann Reimer, Steve Thul and Randall J. Wuertzer.
Durango
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Irvin Johnson.
- Two City Council seats — two-year terms to fill a vacancy, currently held by Christa Childers and Robert Clauer.
Dyersville
- Mayor — two-year term currently held by Jeff Jacque.
- At-large City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Jenni Ostwinkle Silva.
- Ward 2 City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Michael English.
Epworth
- Mayor — four-year term currently held by Sandra M. Gassman.
- Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Dana Nadermann and Benjamin Wolf.
Farley
- Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Martin E. Benda, Joe Erion and Jack O’Brien.
Graf
- Mayor — two-year term currently held by Alicia Soppe.
- Three City Council seats — two-year terms currently held by Thomas E. Hefel, Bob Schilling and Josh Lamey.
Holy Cross
- Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Ed Errthum, Ben Ludovissy and Dan Wilwert.
Luxemburg
- Mayor — two-year term currently held by Roger J. Oberbroeckling.
- Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by David Rueber and Mike Ungs.
New Vienna
- Mayor — two-year term currently held by Roger Langel.
- Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Kathy Engelken, TJ Kloser and James O. Naber.
Peosta
- Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Gerald Hess and Brian Schatz.
Rickardsville
- Mayor — two-year term currently held by David Ernzen.
- Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Chris Errthum, Neil Lawver and Becky Kennicker.
Sageville
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Kevin Schmitt.
- Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Samuel Kenniker, Molly Laaker and Cheryl Specht.
Sherrill
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Dave Beringer.
- One City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Marc Hanson.
Worthington
- Mayor — two-year term currently held by Larry Smock.
- Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Tony Lueck and Chris Smock.
- Two City Council seats — two-year terms to fill a vacancy, currently held by Kim Sheehy and Rick Wolfe.
Zwingle
- Mayor — two-year term currently held by Helen Brown.
- Five City Council seats — two-year terms currently held by Jim Hoerner, Ali Chapman, Shane Chapman, Joan M. Kunde and Tim Stierman.
Dubuque Community School District
Four board seats — four-year terms currently held by Kate Parks, Jim Prochaska, Tami Ryan and Lisa A. Wittman.
Western Dubuque Community School District
- District 2 board seat — four-year term currently held by Jessica Pape.
- District 4 board seat — four-year term currently held by Nancy Z. Fett.
- District 5 board seat — four-year term currently held by Chad Vaske.
Northeast Iowa Community College Board of Directors
- District 3 board seat — four-year term currently held by Jim Anderson.
- District 4 board seat — two-year unexpired term currently held by Dean Sherman.
- District 5 board seat — four-year term currently held by John Finley.
- District 7 board seat — four-year term currently held by Daniel White.
- District 8 board seat — four-year term currently held by Larry Blatz.
- District 9 board seat — two-year unexpired term currently held by Thom Chesney.
Jackson County
Bellevue
- Mayor — four-year term currently held by Roger Michels.
- Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Tim Roth and Tom Roth.
Maquoketa
- Mayor — two-year term currently held by Tom Messerli.
- At-large City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Kevin Kuhlman.
- Ward 1 City Council — four-year term currently held by Dan Holm.
- Ward 3 City Council — four-year term currently held by Caroline Ehlinger.
- Ward 5 City Council — four-year term currently held by Mark Lyon.
St. Donatus
- Mayor — two-year term currently held by Ron Hilkin.
- Five City Council seats — two-year terms currently held by Tracy Benson, Pat Gregorich, Ed Pickel, Tricia Ploessl and James Roling.
Maquoketa Community School District
- Three at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Terry Creegan, Michael Hayward and Tom Miller.
Bellevue Community School District
- Three at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Marty Ploessl, Janet Sieverding and Matt Wedeking.
Clayton County
Garnavillo
Mayor — four-year term currently held by Chad Schmelzer.
- Two City Council seats — four-year terms, with one seat currently held by Bill Rademacher and one seat that is currently vacant. The vacant seat will be filled in a Sept. 12 special election and then will be open again in November.
Guttenberg
Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Austin Greve and Jane Parker.
Clayton Ridge School District
- Five at-large board seats — one seat will fill a vacancy with two years left on the term, four other seats are for four-year terms. Members with expiring terms are Sam Brandt, Steve Dikkers, Michelle Mertens-Dodgen, John Heying and Ellen Johnson.
Delaware County
Earlville
- Mayor — two-year term currently held by Dan Wheeler.
- Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Chad Deutmeyer and Ed Gibbs.
Manchester
- Ward 1 City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Dan Sherman.
- Ward 3 City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Bill Scherbring.
- At-large City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Tania Bradley.
West Delaware County Community School District
- North District board seat — four-year terms currently held by Sam Milroy.
- South District board seat — four-year terms currently held by Carl Johnson.
- At-large board seat — four-year terms currently held by Bruce Mitchell.
Maquoketa Valley Community School District
- District 2 board seat — four-year terms currently held by Donna Kunde.
- At-large board seat — four-year terms currently vacant.
- At large board seat — two-year terms currently vacant.