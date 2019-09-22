The residents of two mobile home parks in the Key West area are asking local elected officials to help them fight against cost increases implemented by their owner.
Both are named Table Mound Mobile Home Park, but they are located on opposite sides of U.S. 61/151 near Maquoketa Drive. The park on the west side of the highway is in the Dubuque city limits, while the other is part of an unincorporated portion of Dubuque County.
In 2017, both were purchased from a local owner by a Colorado company then known as RV Horizons Inc. The company since has become Impact MHC Management LLC, also known as Impact Communities. The company has the sixth-largest chain of mobile home parks in the U.S.
By any name, local residents said the new owners wasted no time making changes and implementing steep price increases.
“We hadn’t been told the park was even sold,” said resident Carrie Presley. “Then, all the sudden here is RV Horizons saying, ‘Here we are, and your rents are fixing to go up.’”
City Council Member Brett Shaw, whose ward includes the park that is in the city limits, brought up the issue at the most recent council meeting. He said residents have seen “a cumulative rental increase of 48%” and at least 400 people have been impacted.
“You can’t even call it nickel-and-diming because it’s $200 here, $300 there, $400 there,” he said during the meeting.
Property Manager Stephanie Small, who is also a Table Mound resident, declined to comment for this story.
The phone number on Impact MHC Management LLC’s business license with the town of Cedaredge, Colo., has been disconnected. Messages left for the company at a phone number provided by Small were not returned.
IMMEDIATE INCREASES
Presley said the company first increased the base lot rate from just under $280 per month to $310 per month.
The former rate also included water, sewer and solid waste removal, but residents now have to pay for those separately. For resident Angie Thomas, that equates to about $45 more per month.
The company installed a new piece of playground equipment at the west mobile home park, Presley recalled. Thomas said crews cut down a few ash trees that had been damaged by emerald ash borers.
Those moves were just the beginning of improvements the company intended to make, they were told.
A few months after the first increase, Thomas said, the company raised lot rent again — this time to $335.
Presley said improvement efforts by the company tapered off.
“I’d rather be able to afford my home than get an amenity,” Presley said.
On June 27, the company sent a letter to residents informing them that their lot rental rate would go up another $35 per month.
“Our goal is to provide you with the best housing value for your money,” began the letter, a copy of which was provided to the Telegraph Herald. “Each year, we review our operating costs for the community, which can include utilities, insurance, property taxes, operation expenses, market trends, economic growth and other factors. We also look at our current lot rental rates and compare them to rates in the surrounding market.”
Whatever the reason for the increases, many residents insist costs already have climbed to a level that they cannot afford.
“We have, in our park, veterans who have had to come out of retirement, even though they own their mobile homes, because of these lot rents,” Presley said.
Thomas added, “People living in a trailer park have lower incomes. We can’t afford a house or high-end stuff. That’s why we live in a trailer.”
The letter also told residents to come by the office to sign a new lease. That lease was more than 40 pages long and included a host of new fees, charges and resident responsibilities.
ASKING FOR HELP
It was around then that residents got their elected officials involved.
During the recent council meeting, Shaw said the 40-plus-page lease was “an immediate indicator that predatory type practices are occurring.” When he reviewed it, he said, those were rampant.
“They were asking for a $500 pet deposit, with only $250 reimbursable,” Shaw said. “And some felt like they were baited into that. When Impact Communities came on, they said, ‘Good news! You can now have pets.’ Some went out and got them. Then, they had to fork over $500.”
Shaw said the city bares some responsibility because of a pre-annexation agreement with RV Horizons for the park on the east side of the highway. He said it requires water infrastructure be brought up to city standards, which could be one cost being covered by the rent increases.
“The city’s position right now is that it’s a civil matter,” Shaw said. “I hope I can get that to change. There are certainly things the residents can do, but it can’t be all on their shoulders. We have to come at this from all sides if we’re going to see a change.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, is working with the residents as well.
She said she, Shaw, Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and others met with some of the residents in her living room a week ago.
“These people purchased manufactured homes for their affordability, just to have these lot rents jacked up to levels they can’t pay,” she said. “These are horrific, predatory practices.”
James called Table Mound residents a “captive community,” since moving mobile homes can be costly — and that is if the structures are in good enough condition that they can be moved.
She said Dubuque isn’t alone, and a quick online search for RV Horizons and other mobile home park companies supports that. News stories pop up about similar situations in places from Colorado to Texas to Illinois.
In 2018, there were approximately 8.5 million manufactured homes in the U.S., accounting for nearly 10% of the nation’s housing stock, according to the Manufactured Housing Institute.
A report on the state of mobile homes was released earlier this year by three housing advocates groups: Private Equity Stakeholder Project, Manufactured Housing Action and Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund.
It noted that mobile homes long have been a source of affordable housing, in particular for rural and low-income residents.
“These are affordable homes for low-income folks,” said Liz Voigt, of Manufactured Housing Action and a co-author of the 2019 report. “That’s what the market has been for a long time. It hasn’t really occurred to people that they could gouge them for 80% of their Social Security check. That’s the analysis that these companies have seen: They could make a very big increase in profits based on rent increases in nearly any conditions.”
The 2019 report quotes material from Mobile Home University, a project of RV Horizons aimed at educating aspiring mobile home park investors on the revenue model: “The fact that tenants can’t afford the $5,000 it takes to move a mobile home makes it easy to raise rent without losing any occupancy.”
James said she is working with Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls, a Democrat from Johnson County, and others on legislation to protect their constituents.
Presley, Thomas and other residents are working as well, enlisting Iowa Legal Aid to question the company’s new lease, insisting on a regional manager for the company to at least hold public meetings and beginning to form a neighborhood association.