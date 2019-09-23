A new CEO recently took the helm at Grand River Medical Group in Dubuque.
Justin Hafner started in the position earlier this month, according to a recent press release from the group.
Prior to coming to Dubuque, he worked as associate director for Arizona Community Physicians in Tucson, Ariz., where he was “responsible for the day-to-day operations of 25 clinics and over 80 providers,” the release states.
“I’m a firm believer that when physicians own the means of production, patients get better care,” he said in the release. “I look forward to being a champion of independent physician practices and transform Grand River Medical Group into the premier physician-owned, professionally managed group in the Midwest.”
In addition to various roles in the health care field, the release states that Hafner has served in the U.S. Army and National Guard for 18 years, “including two tours as a commander.”
Grand River Medical Group has six clinic locations and three dialysis units in Dubuque.
Hafner fills a position previously occupied by Jodi Faustlin, whose LinkedIn page indicates she served in that capacity through December.