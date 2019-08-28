MANCHESTER, Iowa – Two Manchester residents face charges after an altercation that resulted in a man being stabbed and kicked in the head.
William A. Holmes, 38, of Manchester, has been charged with willful injury-causing bodily injury, going armed with intent and two counts of control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, according to court documents.
Authorities said that at 8 p.m. Saturday, Holmes stabbed Tarrean Grandison, of Manchester, causing an injury to Grandison’s arm that required medical attention.
At some point during the altercation, Grandison was able to get on top of Holmes. Taneasha Gingerich, 20, of Manchester, allegedly kicked Grandison in the head causing two cuts that required medical attention.
Gingerich also was arrested for willful injury causing bodily injury.