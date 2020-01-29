GALENA, Ill. -- Galena public school board members this week selected two finalists for the district's superintendent position.
Interim Superintendent Steve Bianchetta said Tim Vincent and Chris Grode were named finalists for the position previously held by Greg Herbst.
Vincent is director of curriculum and instruction for DeKalb, Ill., community school district.
Grode is superintendent of Murphysboro, Ill., public school district.
The two are scheduled to meet and interview with school board members on Saturday, Feb. 1.