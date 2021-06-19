A Dubuque-headquartered lumber and building materials distributor recently announced that it is acquiring a Georgia business.
Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. has entered into an agreement to acquire Metro Building Products.
"Like Spahn & Rose, Metro provides outstanding service to both contractor and homeowner customers," said Spahn & Rose CEO Dave Davis in a press release. "This was a unique business opportunity, and we're very proud to have Metro join Spahn & Rose."
Metro Building Products specializes in high-quality building materials, the release states. The business serves builders, remodelers and homeowners in the Atlanta area.
Metro Building Products will maintain its name, marketing focus and local management, the release states.
This is Spahn & Rose's third major acquisition in the past three years. The company acquired Dunn Lumber, based in Lake Geneva, Wis., in 2019, and Moeller & Walter Lumber, based in Reinbeck, Iowa, in 2020.