EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. --East Dubuque District Library has resumed opening its doors to the public.

The library, which has been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now allows patrons to arrange appointments to browse the library.

Visits to the library will be limited to 30 minutes, with up to four people allowed in the library at a time, according to an announcement. Computers will continue to be unavailable for use.

Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment to enter should call 815-747-3052. Library staff request at least one-hour notice prior to arrival.

