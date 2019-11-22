Nearly 100,000 pounds of pre-packaged salad products shipped to retailers in several states, including Illinois and Wisconsin, are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.
Missa Bay, of New Jersey, is recalling a wide variety of products that have expiration dates of late October, according to a press release. Affected products have the establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection.
For a full list of affected products, visit https://bit.ly/35r6DBM.
Lettuce in one of the products tested positive for E. coli, prompting the company to issue a recall of all products that incorporate that lot of lettuce. Those affected by an E. coli infection could experience diarrhea and vomiting.
Anyone in possession of the affected products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.