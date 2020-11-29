Dubuque Community Schools leaders hope an updated process to identify students as gifted and talented will increase the diversity of children served.
Officials are developing consistent, reliable procedures to identify students as gifted. They seek to look beyond student achievement data and take away barriers that might keep educators from seeing students who need additional services.
“We’re just opening up to thinking about, where are children that have these high abilities, but we are missing them because of the achievement they have, and that lends itself to the conversation around our currently underrepresented populations,” said Amanda Pfaff, elementary gifted and talented educational support leader for the district.
Students in the district currently can be identified as gifted and talented based on both achievement data and a body of other evidence. However, the demographics of students in gifted programming do not currently match the demographics of the district as a whole, said Kirstin George, secondary gifted and talented educational support leader.
By updating the district’s processes, Pfaff and George hope they can better represent students from low-income backgrounds, students of color, students receiving special education services and English-language learners.
Their efforts include looking at additional measures to help identify students as gifted that go beyond relying too much on student achievement and then using a team of educators to make decisions.
“It’s really that team approach and just bringing all kinds of insight to the table,” Pfaff said.
One tool they are looking at is an ability screener that seeks to quantify students’ potential, not just what they can achieve on standardized tests.
That screener would be visual, so students who might otherwise have a harder time with a language-based test have the chance to show their abilities, such as students whose first language is not English or students with different cultural backgrounds.
The screener would also help identify special education students who also are gifted.
“Utilizing an ability screener then would take away some of the barriers that our students face,” George said.
The overarching goal is to ensure that individual students have what they need to be successful.
“We know there are children currently that maybe we’re not meeting their needs because we don’t have this process that would identify students’ cognitive ability versus their achievement ability, so our goal at the end is to understand and support each child’s needs,” George said.